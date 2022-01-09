Chris Siedler
December 29, 1953 — November 2, 2021
On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Chris Siedler, the eldest of five strong Siedler sisters and loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 67 of natural causes in her home. Chris was born on December 29, 1953, in Ft. Lewis Washington, to Gustav and Giesla Siedler.
In her younger years she spent time in Berlin traveling the countryside and saw the Beatles perform live in Germany. She lived in Washington DC in the early 70s while working for the FBI, made her way to Spokane, WA, Wenatachee and Los Alamos, NM before her path ultimately led her to Walla Walla, where she settled down and started the family she always wanted.
Helping to run a business out of their house, Chris was able to spend many years at home with her children while they were younger spending quality time laughing, baking and playing games. Chris’s early education started at Eastern State University where she received her Bachelor’s degree in history and teaching and years later in Walla Walla she earned her Masters degree in social work, starting her own private practice as a therapist for several years.
Much like her beloved father, Gustav, Chris took on many other jobs within the community including substitute teaching – often at DeSales Catholic School, where students would call her “Mrs. S!,” and enjoy the replacement of their regularly scheduled curriculum with something more… light hearted.
Chris was passionate about providing the best life she could for her children, above nothing else. If you asked her what she liked to do, she’d often say just sit around and talk to my kids. Chris was passionate about animals and loved learning about them, she was an avid watcher of Western movies, and she loved to crank up some Diana Ross and the Supremes and do her best to cut a rug (and sing along!). She was an inspirational, loving, intelligent, hard working and strong woman; Who, albeit stubborn at times, underwent many challenges in life but never gave up, including in her fight with Cancer. Chris loved Elvis, chocolate, warm weather, and fast red cars but most of all she loved her two children and her family more than anything in this world. She loved to laugh with her family, and though she’d hardly ever show it in photographs, her smile could illuminate an entire room with warmth, love and cheer.
Chris is survived by her mother, Gisela; her daughter, Taryn; her son, Brandon; her four sisters, Linda, Heidi, Felicia, and Tina; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, all of whom she’d have given the world if she could.