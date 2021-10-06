Cheryl G. Holloway Luchte Vanderpool
November 9, 1946 — September 5, 2021
The family of Cheryl G. Vanderpool is saddened to report her passing at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington on September 5, 2021, at the age of 74. Cheryl was born in Walla Walla, on November 9, 1946, to Jewel Dean Hunt Holloway and Arthur Ray Holloway. She was raised in Walla Walla and continued to reside there until 1978. She will be remembered as a “free spirit” who enjoyed drive-ins, fast cars, “draggin’ the gut”, and loved her music. Cheryl was an accomplished flute and piccolo player and proudly marched as a Blue Devil. Cheryl left Walla Walla in 1978 and moved to the Wenatchee Valley where, among other positions, she spent hours as a volunteer police officer for the city of Wenatchee, worked as a veterinary assistant, and as a lab technician for Tree Top. Before retirement, Cheryl was employed by Northwest Arctic Borough School District where she served variously as a classroom aide, a substitute teacher, and as the facilitator of the Birth to Four-Year-Old program in the village of Kivalina, Alaska.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Jewel Holloway; and by her eldest son, Kevin Luchte. She is survived by her husband, Donald Vanderpool; and sister, Shelley Scott, both of Richland, Washington; her son, Kristian Luchte of East Wenatchee, Washington; and her granddaughter, Briauna Luchte of Sequim, Washington.
Per Cheryl’s request no services will be held.