Charlotte Rae Shilleto-Rouse
January 20, 1934 — September 28, 2021
Charlotte Rae Shilleto-Rouse was born on January 20, 1934, in Bellingham, Washington and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 28, 2021, in Walla Walla. She was the third of five daughters born to Howard Shilleto and Pearl Moe-Shilleto. She graduated from Ferndale High School with many of the same friends that she started first grade with. In 1952 she married Bill Rouse and they were married for 63 years. They had four children. Char worked at Milo Academy in Days Creek, OR and at Walla Walla College for many years.
Char was always very active, and no one was a stranger to her. She loved visiting with her neighbors and the many friends that she would see wherever she went. Her thoughtful gestures toward others were constant and she always found a unique way to make everyone feel special.
She had a natural way of seeing beauty and potential in everything. She would bring life to projects that seemed hopeless, and the end results would be astounding!
Char and her sisters were all musically inclined and loved to sing and harmonize together as children, and later as adults at family reunions. We have fond memories of singing hymns and lighthearted melodies together as a family on car trips.
Her happiest place was outdoors in her flower gardens. Flowers bloomed all season, and her yard was always perfect. People would stop and admire her impressive talent for combining colors and textures.
She is survived by her son, Craig (Jeannie) Rouse; daughters, Konnie (Sean) Mountain, and Charell Pester; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Claudia Unruh; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful feline companion, Max. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Rouse; her son, Kenneth Rouse; and her sisters, Betty Honrud, Shirley Ball, and Joanne Graves.
Our mom was an amazing lady with class and sass. We love her dearly and will miss her immensely.
Services will be held at the Village Seventh-day Adventist Church, youth chapel in College Place, on Saturday October 9, at 3pm. All are welcome.
