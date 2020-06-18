Charlotte Ann Hudson
June 7, 1946 — June 15, 2020
Charlotte died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Charlotte was born on June 7, 1946, in Tulare, California to Lawrence and Claudine Kermode. She was the oldest of three girls.
Charlotte grew up in Hanford, California where she earned a diploma from Hanford High School. In 1964, at the age of 18, she married Charles Ronald Ford in Orange, California. She worked at Peet’s Manufacturing and the Laura Scudder’s potato chip factory until the birth of her first son, Charles Lawrence “Chuck” Ford in June of 1966. Her marriage to Ron ended in 1968 and she returned to Hanford.
In 1971, a reluctant Charlotte was coaxed into attending a bar-b-que with some friends where she met a tall sailor manning the grill. Less than a year later, Charlotte married that sailor, Alan Charles Hudson. Six-year-old Chuck served as the ring bearer and they began their life together as a family.
In October of 1973, Charlotte gave birth to her second son, Jason Boyd Hudson; a daughter, Lauren Marie Hudson, born in March of 1977 completed their family of five. She was an extraordinary mother.
In the summer of 1983, Charlotte and Alan made the decision to move from California and pursue their dreams as small business owners. They settled in Athena, Oregon and operated M&C Machine in Milton-Freewater. She served as the business payroll manager, HR executive and pop machine attendant for more than 30 years before retiring in 2015.
Charlotte always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. She had a warm, friendly demeanor that instantly made you feel special. Taking care of others, especially her beloved family, was her passion. She served for many years on the Athena Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, spent countless hours cheering her children and their friends on at sporting events and spent her later years sharing laughs and friendship with the Jolly Circle and Seowain Club. She loved Diet Coke, trashy romance novels and raucous games of Hearts and Pinochle.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Chuck. She is survived by her husband, Alan; and their children, Jason (Kalurah) Hudson (Walla Walla) and Lauren (Ben) Jarrell (Portland, OR); daughter-in-law, Dianna Ford (Athena, OR); sisters, Mary McGill (Athena, OR) and Doris Kermode (Prattville, AL). She was a loving grandma to eight amazing grandchildren and leaves scores of fond memories with those who loved her.
Graveside services will take place at the Athena Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Oregon through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com