Charlotte Ann Bouta
May 23, 1958 — July 9, 2019
Charlotte Ann Bouta, age 61 years, died July 9, 2019, at her home in Dayton. Memorial services will be 1 P.M., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Dayton United Methodist Church with Pastor Linda Weistaner officiating. Burial will be in the family plot in the Dayton Cemetery. A reception will follow the services in the church fellowship hall, provided by the Columbia REA. Those who wish may contribute to the St. Mary’s Cancer Memorial Fund or charity of the donor’s choice, directly or through Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home 111 S. 2nd St. Dayton, WA 99328.
Charlotte was born May 23, 1958, in Dayton. Her parents are Gary and Mary Ann Basel Heinrich. She attended Dayton Schools, graduating from High School with the class of 1976. She earned her AA degree in Interior Design from Spokane Community College. She worked for Kohler Tower United in Spokane for 4 years, then The Red Lion and Unicel. The remainder of her working career was with Columbia REA where she was the Director of Membership Services which included writing articles for the Ruralite Magazine and helping with the Columbia REA Balloon in the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede
She married Dale Bouta in February of 1992 in Spokane they later divorce (2012).
She enjoyed arts and crafts, quilting and gardening.
Charlotte is survived by her sons: Connor (Rebecca) Bouta and Cade Bouta; mother: Mary Ann Heinrich; and brothers: Jeff and Gary Heinrich.