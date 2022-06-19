Charles "Swanee" Swanson Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles "Swanee" SwansonAug 10, 1930 - Dec 21, 2021 Celebration of LifeSaturday, June 25, 2022In the Athena City Park at 1:30pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Read more: Ruby Easterling Bradshaw Jun 19, 2022 • 12:45 am William G. "Billy" Field Jun 19, 2022 • 12:30 am Dolores June Klinsky Walker Jun 17, 2022 • 12:30 am Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage