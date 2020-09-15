Charles Robert McLean
Jan. 12, 1926 — Sept. 10, 2020
Charles Robert McLean, known to his family and friends as “Bob” or “Mac,” Charles passed away on September 10, 2020, of conditions related to age. He was born on January 12, 1926, in Helena, Montana, to Charles H. and Bertha B. McLean.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Badgett McLean; and his niece, Wendy S. Bartanen, MD. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia G. and Richard D. Hole (Aberdeen, Washington); his nephews, Michael (Kristine) Bartanen, Bradley Bartanen, Charles (Anne) Hole; four grand-nephews, and numerous other family members.
Bob grew up in Marysville, Montana, Hood River, Oregon, and Walla Walla. He was a graduate of Walla Walla High School and attended Washington State University. He served in the U.S. Army and was a career employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Walla Walla. He spent his final years in the Aberdeen area to be close to his sister and brother-in-law. Bob loved golf, reading, current events, and arguing about politics. He combined a gruff exterior with a warm and supporting love for his family and friends. He spent a career as a dedicated public servant and will be deeply missed by his family.