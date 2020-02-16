Charles Paul Robertson
March 4, 1936 — Feb. 12, 2020
Charles Paul Robertson, 83, passed away February 12, 2020. Charles was one of a set of triplets born March 4, 1936, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla to Jack and Agnes Robertson.
He was an Army Veteran. He retired from Sears after 35 years and worked over 10 years at the Washington State Penitentiary. He went to Itasca school in Bagley, MN and graduated high school in Walla Walla. He loved to fish, clam dig, farm and spend time with his family. Charles took care of his mother and sister, Mary.
Charles is survived by his older twin brother, Jack Robertson (Darcy, decd) of Dixie, middle twin, Samuel Robertson (Glenda) of Walla Walla, and surviving triplet, Challan Robertson (Pat) of Kahlotus; family Dorothy Easley and friend Jerry Hauer. He has many nieces and nephews. Charles is preceded in death by brother, Alan Harris (Ruth); sister, Mary Harris; brother, James Harris (Lila); sister, Shirley Lamb (Tom); older twin, Lela Wiseman; middle twin, Rhetta Cowden; triplet, Blanche Robertson.
A special thanks to Jackie Davin for the extra care.
Graveside Services will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery on February 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Sonya Watts officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online guestbook as www.herringgroseclose.com.