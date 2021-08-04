Charles Jay Kilmer
November 22, 1948 — July 31, 2021
Jay Kilmer passed away in Walla Walla, at his home on Saturday, July 31, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones, who treasured every moment with him. Jay was born on November 22, 1948, in Portland, OR to Virgil and Patricia Hayes Kilmer.
He was raised in Madison, Nebraska and graduated from Madison Senior High School in 1967. Jay moved to Port Angeles, WA with his father and brother Bill in March of 1968, where he entered the United States Army. He proudly served his country in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he moved to Walla Walla, where he worked as a machinist for Crown Cork and Seal. Jay was a lifetime member of the VFW, where he served many years as the Quartermaster.
He was a member of the American Legion, Milton-Freewater Gun Club, and a former member of the Eagles. Jay loved dogs, especially Labradors, and is survived by his beloved dog Sally Mae and adopted cat Yoda. He also loved fishing, hunting, camping, boating, playing poker and cards and eating at Cindi’s Gizzards. Jay and his wife Rosalie loved to travel. Isla Mujeres was a special place for them where they celebrated anniversaries. His son, Chris’ favorite memories are of fishing and hunting with his dad. His grandson, Nicholas, will never forget his “grandpa with the dogs” delicious pancakes and rides in his big truck.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Judy Opie. Jay is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosalie (Fisher) Kilmer; former wife, Jeannie Garcia of Walla Walla; his son, Christopher Kilmer (Heather) of Camas, WA; step-daughter, Vickie Deems Newby of Goldendale, WA; grandson, Nicholas Kilmer (Taylor) of Camas, WA; brother, William “Bill” Kilmer of Omaha, NE; sister, Roberta Susan Kilmer of Calhan, CO; sister, Gail Witzel; brother, Ted Simonson and brother, Terry Simonson; step-grandchildren, Christina Atterberry (Clint) and Michael Carter; step-grandchild, Jessie Atterberry; niece-in-law, Ava Monteon and family; best friends, Cindi and Susan, Larry and Dar; and many other friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jay’s dry sense of humor, generosity, and passion for helping others will always be remembered.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Gardner, Dr. Kuzma, Walla Walla Community Hospice and Matty’s Home Care.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Walla Walla on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 1:30 PM; Celebration of the funeral mass to follow at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery in the Veteran’s section. Concluding Services and interment will follow the mass. There will be a Celebration of Life following the burial at the Walla Walla VFW. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the VFW or the Walla Walla Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and Family are welcome to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgroseclose.com