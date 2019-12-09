Charles E. McDonald
Jan. 18, 1930 — Dec. 8, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Charles E. McDonald, 89, died Dec. 8, 2019, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
