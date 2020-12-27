Charles Douglas “Doug” Farley
May 21, 1946 — December 17, 2020
Charles Douglas “Doug” Farley passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA. He was born in Jonesboro, Louisiana on May 21, 1946, To Sidney Izariah Farley and Bettie Mae (Harkins) Farley.
He lived in Jonesboro until he was 4 years old, then moved with his family to Sunnyside, WA. His family consisted of two boys and two girls at that time. He started school at Wendel Phillips in Sunnyside, which was an old country schoolhouse. Next was Washington School and from there a move to Grandview took him to Arthur H. Smith School and from there to Grandview Junior High. With a slowing down at Hanford, his dad was laid off and moved the family back to Jonesboro. He went to Jonesboro-Hodge High School through the 9th grade. The family then moved back to Grandview.
In November of 1965, Doug was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served 2 years in the Airborne Division, being honorably discharged in November of 1967. Doug received his GED while serving in the Army. Following his service in the Army he moved to Tacoma. From Tacoma he moved back to Louisiana where he met his wife Marilyn Gaines. Their son, Tyson J. Farley, was born March of 1972. After settling into their new home in Jonesboro, Doug went to work for Willlamette Industries in Dodson, Louisiana.
In 1975, they moved back to Washington where his brother Dave lived. His first job in Washington was a mechanic for the Green Giant Company. After leaving Green Giant, Doug went to work on a wheat farm for Dan Bicklehaupt, where he worked until retiring in 2006, due to health reasons. Doug enjoyed working for Dan, and thought of them as family. He continued to help with harvest as a his health allowed during his retirement. Doug’s health problems continued to worsen and would leave him with kidney failure and circulatory issues. Throughout these problems Doug was always happy and welcomed all of his friends when they would cone to visit. His brother Gordon helped take very good care of him during these times. Doug was a huge sports fan and always watched the Saints and LSU. Doug and Dave very rarely missed a NASCAR race on Sundays. He also cherished his trips to the casino.
Doug was a loving dad, brother, uncle and was a loyal friend to many more. Doug is survived by Gordon Farley of Dayton; Laura Edge of Grandview; and Gertie Bieber of Sunnyside; one nephew and seven nieces. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Bettie Farley; brother, Dave Farley; sister, Sybil Womack; niece, Sandy Bieber; son, Tyson Farley. Doug will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing him, his personality and jokes will live on through the generations.
Family graveside services will be held in the Dayton City Cemetery, Pastor Greg Brownell officiating. Those who wish may contribute to the donors choice through Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home, 111 S. 2nd, St, Dayton, WA 99328.