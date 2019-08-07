Charles Delbert Garver
— July 20, 2019
Charles D. Garver, 93, passed away on July 20, 2019, in Richland, WA.
On his 17th birthday he enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served as a Hospital Corpsman 1st Class in WW II. Charles went on to serve his country in the Korean War as a Marine Corpsman 1st Class and was a surviving member of the “The Chosin Few” from the brutal 17 day battle at The Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
Inurnment and Military Honors will be provided on August 13, 2019, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon at 1:00 p.m.