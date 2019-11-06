Charles D. Robertson Jr.
Oct. 9, 1922 — Oct. 30, 2019
“I want to have a big birthday party and then I am going to go be with your Mother.”
Charles D. Robertson Jr. passed away October 30, just 11 days after celebrating his 97th year—a big birthday party and cider press with friends and family. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater. Inurnment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Charles, the 5th of 12 children, was born on October 9, 1922 to Charles and Carrie (Windslow) Robertson in Salem, Indiana. Charles attended school and farmed with his family until joining the Army in 1942. He served 4 years in WWII on 3 Theaters (France, Austria and Germany).
Charles’s oldest brother Frank had moved to Milton-Freewater and was running a construction company. In 1947 Charles agreed to drive Frank’s new car from Indiana to Milton-Freewater. Although it wasn’t Charles’s plan to stay out west, he met a local while working for Frank. She was needing to cross a sidewalk that was under construction and Charlie was happy to help. The young woman, Myrle F. Koon, would prove to be the love of his life and after a brief courtship Charles and Myrle were married on September 26, 1947 in Walla Walla. They shared 68 wonderful years and had four children, Darlene (Art Gravelle), Dawna (Duane Tate), Chuck (Zenda) and David (Jan).
Charles was a very active member in his community. He served on the Eastside School Board for many years and helped build the lunchroom and gymnasium. He coached and helped with Little League for many years. He enjoyed the game very much and played on local baseball teams himself. He was a member of the Jaycees and Masonic Temple in Milton-Freewater, was a past Master of Milton Lodge #96 AF&AM twice, and a member of the American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed playing golf as well as passing on the love of the game to his grandchildren. He, along with others, donated to allow the construction of the upper 9 holes at the Milton-Freewater Golf Course. In 2016 he was given the Golden Pioneer Award by the Milton-Freewater Chamber.
Charlie is well known for the time he managed Stadelman Fruit in Milton-Freewater—offering many their first job. He also farmed his own fruit orchard on Eastside Road. Charles had an incredible work ethic and a strong attitude to get things done.
After retiring from Stadelmans, Charles and Myrle spent most of their winter months traveling with friends and making new ones wherever they went. The two were very warm hearted and didn’t know a stranger. Retirement wasn’t easy for someone with Charlie’s work ethic, so he kept himself busy in the family orchard and in the shop (and daily coffee meetings with friends at the Burger Hut). He was a true blue Yankees fan for as long as he could recall—something he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Charles was quick to lend a hand to family and neighbors. He always had a project from his tomato garden, to a playhouse for the great granddaughters or crafts with Myrle. He rebuilt each piece of wood on the old cider press that belonged to Myrle’s family. The Robertson’s annual cider pressing is a much loved gathering of family and friends.
In September 2017, along with his son Chuck, he attended the Honor Flight to Washington DC. Charles was very proud of his service for his country and this trip was very important to him. Charles was a true gentleman, helping his neighbors always with a warm smile and shining blue eyes.
Charles is survived by his four children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren (known by many as Grampa Great) two sisters and one brother. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrle; and eight siblings.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Milton-Freewater Little League, The Milton Freewater Golf Course or Walla Walla Community Hospice in care of the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com