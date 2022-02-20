Charles D. Lenfesty
August 8, 1929 — February 11, 2022
Charles D. “Chuck” Lenfesty, passed away peacefully at the Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Chuck was born in Walla Walla to J. Philip and Florence E. Lenfesty where he attended local schools, then continued to Washington State College and graduated in 1951 with an Agronomy Degree. Chuck also achieved Master Gardener status and had a green thumb with whatever he grew, Roses were his specialty.
He was drafted into the Army after college and served in Japan and Korea with Engineering Units, after discharge Chuck was hired by Morrison-Knutson and worked overseas for several years in Afghanistan on Dams and Infrastructure Projects as a Soils Engineer. Returning to Walla Walla accepting a position with U.S. Soils Conservation as an Agronomist.
In 1962 Chuck met and married Lois G. Lammerts in Walla Walla, they were happily married for 55 years and lived throughout Central and Eastern Washington, Wyoming, New Mexico and Oregon. Chuck published several papers on agronomy of these regions over his years of work.
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois (2017); and sister, Joanne. Survived by sisters, Martha and Lois, Minneapolis, MN; and nephews, Steve, Alan, Bob Ashmore and families in Washington.
At Chuck’s request, no services will be held, interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Odd Fellows Home and Walla Walla Community Hospice for their compassionate care.
Family History, Chuck’s grandfather operated Lenfesty Hardware Store at three different locations on Main Street in the first half of the 1900s. Google: Lenfesty Hardware /Joe Drazan