Charles D. Garver
— July 20, 2019
RICHLAND - Former Walla Walla resident Charles Delbert Garver, 93, died July 20, 2019, at Richland Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick.
