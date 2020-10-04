Charles “Chuck” R. Nelson
December 3, 1926—September 26, 2020
Chuck passed September 26, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6 from 8:30am to 4pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, Walla Walla. A Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 7 at 1:00pm at the First Christian Church, Milton-Freewater; all are welcome to an Open House at the Nelson home at 3pm that same day.
Chuck was born in Lewiston, ID to Charles H. and Cassie (Beck) Nelson. The Nelsons farmed in Athena until moving to Walla Walla in the early 40s. Chuck enrolled early in the draft and at age 17 joined the Navy. He was stationed in San Francisco, quickly deployed to the South China Sea then on to Shanghai where he completed his tour. He often reflected that this first exposure to ‘worlds’ far away is when travelling consumed his plans for the future.
February 1950 he married Norma Jean Hoover. They settled in Milton Freewater, where he built his first home, included was the short grass runway for his first airplane. He was a charter member of more than one auxiliary or group still existing today. He served his bustling community in the Elks, VFW, Masonic Temple, and Shriners, to name a few.
Chuck contributed treasure and labor to improving the lives of others, his energy was directed towards his children, church, local history (Fort Walla Walla Museum).
In the 1970s he began to travel and sail once again. Mid 1990s his new life hobby became cars. He spent his last decade polishing and showing the public some of the country’s most unique brass age automobiles.
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Cheryl R. and Jeanette D.; four grandchildren, Aaron Bruton, Ryan Garton, Ashley Matiko, and Michelle Aichele; six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons.
