Charles “Chuck” L. Swanson
August 10, 1930 — December 21, 2021
The world lost a quiet, gentle, kind man on December 21. A man who never said a harsh word to, or about, anybody in all of his 91 years. Chuck was a tremendous teacher, respected by his peers for his good nature and his common sense approach at solving problems. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. In his later years he loved giving, and especially receiving, hugs. He loved anything mechanical and would never consider walking if there was any kind of wheeled transportation available. Energetic to a fault, he was always inventing new objects for his motorcycles or for the house, inside or outside.
Chuck was born in Tacoma, WA on August 10, 1930, to Wilbur Read and Blodwen Herlan Swanson. He graduated from Wa-Hi in 1948, worked as a line mechanic at the Lincoln Mercury garage, then served a two year hitch in the Army at Fort Bliss, TX. After that his good friend Roger Duckworth and he were roommates in a very old and drafty trailer while both attended Washington State College. Chuck graduated in 1958 with an Industrial Arts major.
After graduation he was hired by a close friend, Ben Hunt Jr., as the Sales Manager for Ben’s business that made the infamous Ben Hunt Bumper for pickups. Chuck and Ben designed and manufactured other products: the Caper Cycle and the Caper Cart. Together with a team of friends they raced both products all around the Northwest winning many trophies. Then he met Dyann who was his secretary at Ben Hunt Mfg. That was the beginning of a 59 year long marriage begun on July 29, 1962. They raised two children, Susan Kay Tanski (husband, Craig) and a son, Eric Lynn.
In 1963 Chuck was hired by PABATCO, an import/export company in Athena, OR which imported the Yamaguchi motorcycle. Another friend, Henry Koepke, who worked at PABATCO, told Chuck that America needed a better trail bike to ride and that he needed Chuck to work with him and others to design and build that bike. Soon the Hodaka motorcycle was born. After 16 years of success the economy and the recession took its toll and the Hodaka ceased manufacture. After that came a few years of working for Jim Smith at Competition Motors in Walla Walla. In 1985 he and Dyann purchased PACIFICO, a company located in Gresham, OR which manufactured motorcycle accessories. They moved the company to Milton-Freewater, and ran it for 15 years until Chuck retired in 2000.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Bernice; and his brother, Ron. He is survived by his wife, Dyann,; his two children, Susan and Eric; and his brothers, Mel (wife Nori), Dick (wife Sharon), Alan (wife Dawna); sister-in-law, Sandi; many grand and great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Hodaka Days in June 2022. Date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. or the Gem Theater/Hodaka Museum in Athena, OR 97813. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com