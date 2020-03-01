Charles “Chad” Agustus McDonald
June 12, 1926 — Feb. 26, 2020
Charles A. McDonald, 93, passed away to be with his Savior Jesus in heaven, following a major stroke, on February 26, 2020.
Chad was born to William and Gladys Gates McDonald in Prescott, WA. He grew up in Woodland, WA and worked with his father as a commercial fisherman. At age 18, he joined the U.S. Army and served in World War II in the Pacific Theater, with combat duty in the Philippines; he was also part of the occupied Japan forces after the Japanese surrender. After returning home after the war, he settled in Walla Walla. There he met and married Donna J. Burnham on June 6, 1947. They were married 72 years.
Chad was hired to work for the Walla Walla City Fire Department and retired after 26 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant.
Chad was an avid sport fisherman and taught his children, grandchildren and many young family members and friends how to fish. He loved hunting and all outdoor sports. Chad is an honored member of the Heritage Baptist Church of Walla Walla. His desire for all of us would be that everyone accept Jesus as Savior and that we all would be together again in Heaven. (John 3:16)
Chad is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Pam (Michael) Monger and Penney Craig; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Nelson; brother, Art (Barbara) McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Herring Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Chapel of the Herring Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Kevin Congrove will officiate. Interment will follow at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in College Place with a Reception following the burial at the Hospitality Room. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Fire Department through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
