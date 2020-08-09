Charles A. Keating
April 16, 1950 — August 1, 2020
Charles A. Keating “Charlie” was born in Seattle, WA to Douglas and Jean Keating on April 16, 1950, and was raised in Bellevue, WA. He passed away after a brief illness at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA.
After his stent in the U.S. Navy, Charlie made his home in Dayton. He loved gardening and watching sports. He was a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting along with spending time with his family. He was a wealth of knowledge when it came to local and family history. He knew a lot of people and enjoyed long conversations with anyone about current and past affairs, especially his pit stops at McQuary’s grocery store. His evenings were spent most nights caring for his yard and garden and then residing to his front porch for a few “7-ups”. His stories and funny phrases will be missed by all who knew him and his charismatic personality.
Per his wishes there will be no service held. He will be laid to rest where he grew up in his home town of Bellevue, WA at Sunset Hills Memorial Park next to his parents at a later date.