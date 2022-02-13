Chancellor Floyd Gummow
July 3, 1926 — February 7, 2022
Chancellor, or Chance to Walla Walla friends and Floyd to his family, was born July 3, 1926, in Burley, Idaho, to Chancellor Wishop Gummow and Elizabeth Woodall Gummow. Chance passed away at the Washington Odd Fellows Home peacefully not long after midnight on February 7, 2022. He was 95 ½ years of age. Walla Walla had been his home for over half a century.
Chance grew up in Burley, Idaho, with his family of 3 brothers and 5 sisters, graduating from Burley High School. Family said he was the one his parents worried about, perhaps with good reason as he was so anxious to join the armed forces that he hitchhiked to California and enlisted just a bit too young. When he was found out, he was given an honorable discharge, but by then he was of age and re-enlisted. He served as a private first class from August of 1944 through May of 1949 as a part of the infantry, as a medical aid, and as a rifle man until receiving another honorable discharge. While stationed in Germany, Chance became the father of his oldest daughter, Sigrid Koehler, who moved to the USA as a child of 11 when her mother died.
Chance also received after high school the rating of senior engineering technician from the Institute for Certification of Engineering Technicians. Following his service in the Army during and after World War 2, Chance started his civilian career in 1952 as a surveying aid with the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey. In 1955, he transferred to the White Sands Proving Grounds. It was during this time while surveying for the pipeline that the transferring helicopter dropped him off in the wilderness at the wrong location. He used his fishing and camping skills to survive until they located him two weeks later.
Chance was first hired by the Walla Walla District of the Army Corps of Engineers as a survey technician in 1961. He accepted a drafting position in 1970. This was after a car accident robbed him of most of one leg, making it difficult to do field work. Chance was promoted to cartographic technician in 1980. He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers in January of 1989.
Chance married June V. Rape Webb in November of 1952. They divorced in 1966 after having two children, Theresa and Kurwin. Chance married Cora A. Austin on January 11, 1967. Cora passed away in March of 2005 after 38 years of marriage.
Chance is survived by his three children, Sigrid Koehler (Murietta, CA), Theresa Gummow (San Antonio, TX), and Kurwin Gummow (Kennewick, WA); by his stepson, Gordon Austin (Tucson, AZ); by his niece and nephew, Don and Debi Grenseman (Walla Walla- who watched over his care); by his sisters, Elaine Mae Gummow Wamsley (Clinton, UT), Gladys Marie Gummow Johnson (Schurz, NV), and Olive Vernell Gummow (Heyburn, ID); by his brothers, John Fred (and Harriet) Gummow (Orem, UT) and Jerry Lee Gummow (St. George, UT). He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. His brother, Jay Lavern Gummow, and his two sisters, Delores G. Gummow Heimgartner, and Edith Gummow, preceded him in death.
Thank you to Odd Fellows staff for their sweet care of Chance. Thank you to the nurses and doctors, especially Dr. Lauri Larson and Dr. Ryan Cornia who gave him years of compassionate care.
Chance and Cora enjoyed retirement as volunteers with the local Walla Walla Cheese Giveaway and Saturday Pantry for many years and were given the RSVP Volunteers of the Year 1999 award. They were also both proud members of the 20-gallon club with the Red Cross as blood donors until health prevented them. In lieu of flowers, we ask you donate to the Red Cross or your local Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 16 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.