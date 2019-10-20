Cesar A. Benavides
January 23, 1934 — September 19, 2019
Cesar Benavides passed away at the age of 85, at home in Brownsville, Texas, of cancer on September 19, 2019.
Cesar Benavides was born to Silvestre and Herlinda Benavides in Torreon, Mexico on January 23, 1934.
Cesar came to Dayton in the early 1960s where he ran the mess hall at the labor camp for Green Giant, Canteen, Bernard’s 410, A&W, the cook at the Dayton General Hospital and later ran the restaurant in Dayton called Sugar Bowl (as well as other jobs). Unfortunately, he didn’t have many hobbies as he spent most of his life with at least two jobs at once to provide for his family. He resided in Dayton for over 40 years until the early 2000s when he moved to the Mexico/Texas area.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Benavides; son, Julio Benavides; and two daughters, both named Dolores Benavides.
He is survived by sons, Sal Benavides and Lupe Benavides both of Dayton; Nano Benavides of Olympia, WA; Leon Benavides of Houston, TX; daughters, Xochitl Sanches of San Antonio, TX, Linda Rubalcaba of Prosser, WA, Maria (Patti) Benavides of Anchorage, AK, and Trisha Benavides of Richland. Cesar has over 25 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was dearly loved and will be missed by many.