Celia Sandoval
October 9, 1931 — March 2, 2021
Celia Sandoval passed away in her home in Pasco, Washington. She shared homes with her daughter, Teresa Sandoval and formerly lived with her son Ramon Sandoval and his wife Lucy in Walla Walla and Pasco, Washington. Celia had lived in the Milton-Freewater, Oregon area for many years.
Celia Ramirez was born October 9, 1931, in the Municipal of Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico. She married Jose Sandoval Contreras and they lived in the Hacienda de Guadalupe near Santa Maria del Valle Jalisco. They had nine children, Alicia Sandoval, Maria del Rosario (deceased 2003), Teresa Sandoval, Jesus Sandoval (deceased 2020), Martha Contreras (husband Cesareo), Ramon Sandoval (wife Lucy Rios), Antonio Sandoval (wife Martha Gutierrez), Pedro Sandoval (wife Paticia), Emilio Sandoval (wife Irma Garcia).
Celia emigrated from Mexico to the Walla Walla Valley in 1978 and worked in agriculture fieldwork. She cut asparagus and harvested onions. She worked in packing and canning plants Blue Mountain Growers, Green Giant, and American Fine Foods. She also helped care for her numerous grandchildren. She retired and enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren. Her most recent favorite hobby was going to Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton and Legends in Toppenish.
She is survived by her seven children, several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Jose (1986); and daughter, Maria del Rosario (2003); and son, Jesus Sandoval (2020).
Recitation of the the Holy Rosary will be held on Wednesday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Milton-Freewater. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Due to COVID indoor restrictions, the Rosary is limited to 30 people total and the Funeral Mass is limited to 50 people total. Social distancing and masks are required.
In honor and memory of Celia Sandoval memorial contribution may be made to Hospice, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Milton-Freewater, St. Patrick’s Church in Walla Walla or charity of choice.
Thank you to all the caregivers that helped the Sandoval family in providing care to Celia. Hospice staff in Walla Walla and Tri Cities, Aging and long term care services in Walla Walla and Kennewick, DSHS Home and Community Services, Oregon Aging and Disability Services. Descanze en paz.