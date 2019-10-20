In Loving Memory
Cecil George Borden
March 27, 1936 — Oct. 12, 2019
Cecil George Borden, long time College Place resident, passed away peacefully on Sabbath, October 12.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Country Estates Club House in College Place. There will be a short remembrance at 5 p.m. Cecil’s family welcome you to drop in to visit and share memories.
To read Cecil’s full obituary, share memories, and sign his online guestbook please visit:
www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com