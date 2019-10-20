Cecil George Borden

In Loving Memory

Cecil George Borden

March 27, 1936 —  Oct. 12, 2019

Cecil George Borden, long time College Place resident, passed away peacefully on Sabbath, October 12.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Country Estates Club House in College Place. There will be a short remembrance at 5 p.m. Cecil’s family welcome you to drop in to visit and share memories.

To read Cecil’s full obituary, share memories, and sign his online guestbook please visit:

 www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com

