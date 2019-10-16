Cecil G. Borden
March 27, 1936 — Oct. 12, 2019
COLLEGE PLACE -
Cecil G. Borden, 83, died Oct. 12, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.
