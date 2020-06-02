Catherine M. Arvidson
Jan. 21, 1965 — May 29, 2020
MILTON-FREEWATER - Catherine Marie Arvidson, 55, died May 29, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
