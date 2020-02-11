Catherine Jane Lundell
May 15, 1920 — Feb. 2, 2020
Catherine Jane Lundell of Milton-Freewater, passed away February 2, 2020, in Walla Walla at the age of 99 years.
Jane was born May 15, 1920, in Heppner, Oregon to Michael and Grace (McDevitt) Fitzpatrick. She lived in Pendleton until moving to Milton-Freewater after retiring to be closer to her son and daughter.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission Catholic Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Pendleton, Oregon, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Heppner, Oregon cemetery. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com