Catherine (Graham) Morris
August 14, 1967 — May 24, 2021
On Monday, May 24, Catherine Morris returned to her Father in Heaven after a valiant struggle with Huntington’s Disease. Catherine is the wife and friend of Benjamin Morris and the mother of four children.
Catherine was born in Boulder, Colorado, August 14, 1967, to Richard and Cheryl Graham, where her father was working on his Physics Doctorate. Her family would later move to Rexburg, Idaho where she was raised with her 2 older sisters and 4 younger brothers.
Catherine attended Utah State University, receiving a degree in Computer Programing. She went on to work for Morton Thiokol as a computer programmer. While at Utah State University she met and married Ben Morris in the Logan Temple on June 23, 1990.
Catherine cherished music and was an accomplished pianist. She instilled her love of music in those around her and through service in her church. She loved to travel, her favorite place was San Francisco and the farthest place she traveled to was China.
She was an avid reader and spent countless hours going to and from the library with her kids in tow.
She loved her family fiercely. She leaves the legacy of love, determination, patience and strength; as she has shown all those around her for years. Her strength, self-betterment, and determination were exemplified during her darkest painful struggles with Huntington’s as she developed her motto “Enjoy the Endure”. This simple attitude of accepting overwhelming challenges and using the opportunity to better herself and others, left a legacy of being more than self and circumstances, to all who were fortunate enough to know her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Richard. She is survived by her husband, Benjamin; their four children: Rebecca, Jason, Brianna, and Alyssa; her mother, Cheryl; and her six siblings: Julie, Alison, Christopher, Michael, Stewart, and Spencer.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the LDS Church, 1151 N Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862 at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest in the Payson City, Utah cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Funeral home in Walla Walla, WA.
Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com