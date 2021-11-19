Carrie Simons
January 21, 1984 — November 12, 2021
Carrie Simons, 37, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Portland, OR. She was born on January 21, 1984, in Walla Walla, to Roxanne Sears. Carrie truly lived life large, to the fullest, and lit up every room with her one-of-a-kind laugh. There was never a dull moment with Carrie!
Her biggest passion and life motivators were her kids and her granny. She also loved chatting with friends and family. She would make time for anyone that wanted it and would always show up for those who needed her. She had a special way of reaching people in a deep and genuine way. If you didn’t listen to her—she wasn’t afraid to get a bit bossy.
She was beautiful inside and out, talented, competitive, and loved with all she had. She made her own rules along the way and never gave up on herself or those that she loved.
She is survived by her three children, Roy Humbert, Allie Sasser and Ellcie Simons; grandmother, Betty Simons; mother, Roxanne Sears; siblings: Doug Simons, Cassie Sears, Brent (Nicole) Sears, Cody (Michelle) Sears, Sheena (Jeremy) Thompson, and Brittney (Joe) Field; and MANY nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Leonard Simons; and dad, Rowland Sears.
Memorial contributions can be made out to Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, for a memorial fund for Carrie’s children for upcoming special events and their future. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories of Carrie and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.