Carolyne Joyce (Freitag) McNary
— October 23, 2020
After a nice, long life of 91 years, Carolyne McNary of Dayton passed away on the afternoon of October 23, 2020, at the Booker Rest Home. A private ceremony will be at a later date.
Carolyne was born in New Glarus, WI in 1929 to Terrance and Freida Freitag, the second of 4 children. Her childhood was spent on various dairy farms in southern Wisconsin. After graduation from New Glarus High School in 1946 she worked as a telephone operator in Madison, WI before going to a tech school in Minneapolis, MN where she earned a radio operator’s license. While there she met several girls from Montana who became lifelong friends and who were instrumental in her move to Cut Bank, MT where she met Bill McNary, her future husband. They were married in 1948 and lived in various places in Montana, Oregon, Wyoming, South Dakota and Washington, finally settling in Dayton in 1977. She loved gardening and Duplicate Bridge, and in her younger days Carolyne was a champion bowler.
Her parents, sister, both brothers and husband preceded her in death; she is survived by her four children - Steven, Scott, Stacey and Kelly.
Memorials may be made to WTTBL (Washington Talking Book and Braille Library) and sent to Scott McNary, P.O. Box 294, Dayton, WA 99328.