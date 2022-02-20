Carolyn Spring Dickinson
February 15, 2022
Carolyn Spring Dickinson, died Tuesday, February 15, on her 87th birthday. She died both of Alzheimer’s and COVID conditions.
She and her brothers had the good fortune of having a contented and supportive family of her mother, Ellen; father, Glenn; and brothers, Glenn and Harry. Their home was Hot Springs, Arkansas, until she was ready for school. Schooling and music took her through community college at Ft. Worth and Keene, Texas.
In 1957 she completed college with a business degree from Union College, Lincoln, Nebraska. There she and Loren Dickinson met and married, a marriage of 65 years. Carolyn retired in 2000 from Walla Walla University as Human Resources Director. She believed in knowing well her craft and treating others with kindness.
The couple has two children, Terri and husband, Jay Neil of Maine, and Greg Dickinson and wife, Elizabeth Munson of Colorado. Carolyn’s additional family is two grandchildren and 15 nieces and nephews.
Gifts may be directed to Walla Walla University Silent Santa Scholarships or to Walla Walla Community Hospice. Memorial contributions may also be directed to the care of Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Services will be held on Sunday, March 20, at 11am at the Walla Walla University Church. Family and friends may share memories of Carolyn and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.
Carolyn was a believer in a first and a second coming of Jesus. She rests secure in the promise of that day.