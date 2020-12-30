Carolyn Schroeder Cogswell
October 18, 1943 — December 18, 2020
Carolyn Schroeder Cogswell, precious wife, mother, and friend, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on December 18, 2020.
Carolyn was born on October 18, 1943, to Quentin and Agnes Schroeder. A city girl in her early years, she attended elementary school in Van Nuys, California. Following her father’s dream of being a farmer, in 1957, she moved with her family to a farm in Crawfordsville, Oregon. Carolyn graduated from Sweet Home high school as salutatorian of her class in 1961. She attended Western Oregon University, where she studied elementary education and met the love of her life, Dan Cogswell. The two were married on September 19, 1964. Dan’s teaching career brought them to Athena, Oregon in 1970, where they settled and raised their family. Carolyn focused on her family at home, though being an excellent teacher, she also worked as a substitute teacher in the local school district for several years. She was passionate about caring for her family and made many sacrifices for them. She continued her stellar skills as a mother into grandmother-hood. She weekly set aside time for each grandchild, and they all felt special and loved by her. In her later years, she worked as an elementary teacher and principal at Blue Mountain Christian Academy in Pendleton. She also served students as a paraprofessional in the Athena-Weston school district before her retirement. Carolyn was a faithful member of Athena Baptist Church for 50 years. She used her organizational and teaching skills to serve the church in countless ways; she especially enjoyed working with the children. Reading, playing the flute, and growing flowers in her yard were a few of many hobbies Carolyn enjoyed. Her family and community benefited from her talents as a seamstress and cook as well. Anyone who tried her spaghetti or her favorite chocolate cake always asked for more. All who knew Carolyn appreciated her quiet yet strong and wise spirit. Carolyn walked valiantly through difficult times with dementia in her final years. She focused on 2 Corinthians 4:17 “For our present troubles are small and won’t last very long. Yet they produce for us a glory that vastly outweighs them and will last forever.”
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dan Cogswell; her children, Todd (Shelley), Katrina (Henry), Sara (Craig); grandchildren, Jon, Kaitlin, and Jasmine Cogswell, America, Jewelisa, and Jessenia Alconz, Emily, Rebekah (Joel), Jubilee, and Timothy Taylor, and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by brothers, Ted Schroeder (Charo), Harvey Schroeder (Estelle), Charlie Schroeder (Judy); and sister, Mary Chalk (Steve); as well as numerous extended family members and friends. The family will celebrate her life on January 3, 2021, at Athena Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. An optional on-line attendance will be available for all loved ones who would like to join us. Search Athena Baptist Church on You Tube or enter this link https://youtu.be/kRm1AKr_cRc.
Floral arrangements can be made through Calico Country Designs in Pendleton. Donations can be made to Athena Baptist Church in her memory.