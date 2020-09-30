Carolyn K Keyes
Carolyn K. Keyes joined her parents Garold and Alma and brother Garold in eternal life on Friday August 28, 2020 after a year and a half long battle with cancer.
Carolyn married her best friend and life partner, Bill Keyes and they spent 35 years building a life full of love and adventure. Together they had three children, Kate, Jennifer and Jacob whom she deeply loved. Carolyn spent her final weeks surrounded by family on a much anticipated trip to Michigan, where she welcomed a new daughter, Becky, to the family. Through every treasured moment she taught her family and those around her how to live a life of love, service and generosity.
Carolyn’s commitment to serving her community taught us to be kind and help others. From her career in community banking we learned to build and nurture lifelong friendships. Her constant presence in the bleachers alongside Bill at sporting events showed us how to be present.
Her love for music and playing the guitar inspired us to be ourselves. Her unwavering faith taught us to Search for our own. Carolyn found joy in holidays and family gatherings, which taught us to give of ourselves and celebrate those around us. Service minded, she had a passion to host. Watching her plan countless events, dinners and parties taught us to go the extra mile and pay attention to every detail. Her love for travel helped us to appreciate the journey as much as the destination. Her many photographs remind us to capture every special moment. And through her fight we have learned true optimism and how to spread positive vibes.
Carolyn used her gifts of creativity, thoughtfulness and compassion to bring joy and love to her family, to better her community, to give to those in need, and to make friends feel like family.
A private family graveside service will be held to honor her memory. In honor of Carolyn, please make generous contributions to Trilogy House, Camp Fire, Friends of Walla Walla and Providence St. Mary’s Cancer Center through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362