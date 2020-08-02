June 24, 1950 — July 31, 2020
SPOKANE - Caroline Julie Ware, 70, formerly of Walla Walla, died July 31, 2020, in Spokane.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
June 24, 1950 — July 31, 2020
SPOKANE - Caroline Julie Ware, 70, formerly of Walla Walla, died July 31, 2020, in Spokane.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.