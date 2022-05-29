Carole Lynne Sanders
July 6, 1938 — April 29, 2022
Carole Lynne Sanders, mother/sister/grandmother/great-grandmother passed away on Friday evening, April 29, 2022, at Washington Odd Fellows Home at the age of 83.
She was very loved and will be missed terribly.
Carolynne, as she preferred to be called, spent most of her life in the Pacific Northwest. She was born in Clarkston, Washington. She spent her early years growing up in Anchorage, Alaska with her siblings Clare and Julee Sanders. She spent her school years, first in Washington State then finishing in Alaska, graduating from Anchorage High School. She was always up for an adventure which included living in Detroit, Michigan for several years, sharing her life with sister Julee. Her proudest accomplishment was bringing four lively children, three daughters and one son into the world. She also received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree and was employed by Walla Walla’s St Mary’s Hospital, Odd Fellows of Walla Walla and Seattle Steel, donning steel toed boots and a hard hat dancing over the cat walks to care for injured workers. She loved organic gardening and was one of the very first subscribers to Mother Earth news, she was a self-described Hippie whose other strong interest was astrology. She will be remembered for her dedication to her children and her diligent work as a single parent to ensure their welfare. Even through all of her early trials, she retained her quick wit and “grass is always greener” adventuresome attitude.
She was predeceased by her son, Matthew Thomsen; and her sister, Julee Goulet. Carolynne’s memory lives on in her brother and sister-in-law, Clare and Patty Sanders; her daughters and sons in-law, Charla and Michael Saranovich, Twila and Larry Row and Christa and Russ Eiriksson; her loving grandchildren, Cassia Saranovich, Shaun Gray, Ashley Marchant, Tasha, Eric Armstrong; and three great-grandchildren; a nephew, Anthony Goulet, wife Noemi and his children Wakiyan, Tony, and Christina.
A private service in Walla Walla will be held to remember her beautiful life. This will be attended by close family members and invited friends.