Carole Frances Shephard Buchhiem
August 13, 1939 — February 20, 2021
On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Carole F. Buchheim entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 81.
Carole was born on August 13, 1939, in Copperfield, Utah to Carl and Dorothy Shepard. The family moved to Walla Walla in 1945, and fell in love with the beautiful valley, making Walla Walla their home.
Carole attended College Place Public School through the 8th grade, continuing her education at Walla Walla High School where she graduated in 1957. It was there that she met Fred Hofer and fell in love; they wed in November of 1958. Fred enlisted in the Marine Corp, so off to California they went. Fred and Carole had one daughter, Katherine. They later divorced and Carole moved back to her beloved Walla Walla. She met Bill Buchheim and they were married December of 1963. They had one daughter, Shari Lou. Bill and Carole were together until Bill’s death in 2012.
Carole worked as a Meter Maid for the WWPD, waitressed at many area restaurants, then partnered with Bill in their Buchheim Farmers Insurance Agency Office on 2nd Street for 26 years.
Carole loved camping, fishing and tending to her roses. Mom was a “master” at needlework. She had a great sense of humor and always got a kick out of a good prank!
Carole was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barbra Locati and Janet Schack; brother-in-law, Donald Schack; and daughter, Shari Marcou all of Walla Walla. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Bill) Curtis of Prescott, WA; granddaughters, Billie Jo (Jeff) Givens, Becky Jo (Kevan) Gifford, both of Walla Walla; granddaughter, Makayla (Zachary) Madrigal of Bellingham, WA; four great-grandchildren, two nephews, and son-in-law, Nathan Marcou of Walla Walla.
The family will have a small gathering at one of mom’s favorite fishing holes. Contributions may be made in Carole’s memory to: Walla Walla Hospice, 1067 Isaacs Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Our family wishes to express the deepest of gratitude to the St. Mary’s ICU Staff, especially to Dr. Leach and mom’s ICU nurse, Natalie, for their EXTRAORDINARY care and compassion.