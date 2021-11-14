Carole Ann Loften-Laski
June 20, 1945 — October 19, 2021
Dayton/Walla Walla
June 20, 1945 – October 19, 2021, 76 years 3 months 29 days. Carole passed away October 19, unexpectedly from an Acute Hemorrhagic Stroke, with her family and friends by her side, in Walla Walla.
Carole was born June 20, 1945, to Lyle and Harriet Scouten in Bremerton, WA. Carole attended Our Lady Star of Sea School and West High School in Bremerton, WA. In 1962 Carole married her high school sweetheart Bob Loften. Bob and Carole soon started their growing family, first son Tony in 1963, daughter Deb in 1964, son Chris in 1966, son Mark in 1968. The Loften family owned and operated several grocery stores throughout Washington State. The last one was in Dayton, and was a true family ran store. While Tony, Deb, Chris and Mark were growing up Carole had many bonus kids, her door, fridge, pool and heart was ALWAYS open. Carole and Bob Loften divorced in 1983.
Carole started working at the Walla Walla Community College Bookstore in 1985 as Book Store Manager, she loved every minute of it. Carole retired in 2010 after 25 years of committed loyal service to Walla Walla Community College.
Carole married Bob Laski from Walla Walla in 1994 in Reno, Nevada, both Carole and Bob loved to gamble and travel and were always up for a new adventure. Many fond memories of Carole and Bob on ski trips with the kids and grandchildren and many holiday foosball tournaments. Carole loved her weekly meetings with her good friends for Thirsty Thursday.
To Carole family was important and she played a big role in raising her granddaughters Jessica and Kiri. Carole loved the holidays when all four of her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren could get together. The Pandemic was tough on Carole as not being able to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her dear friends as often as she would have like to. Carole was a member of Assumption Catholic Church.
Carole is survived by her children: Tony (Rita) Edgewood, WA, Deb (Zonie) Dayton, Chris (Vienna) W. Richland, WA, Mark (Lori) Benton City, WA; stepsons: Jeff Laski and Nathan Laski, Salem OR; sister, Joan Martin, Wenatchee, WA, sister, Barbara Farmer (Larry) Wenatchee, WA; 10 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and the newest great-grandchild, a little boy arriving in December, she was looking forward to meeting him; her great friend, Denise Larson; and her Thirsty Thursday crew and many nieces and nephews she loved very much. Carole is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Laski (July 9, 2021); her parents, Lyle and Harriet Scouten; brother-in- law, Gordon Martin; and niece, Julie Simpson.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on November 19, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Walla Walla. We will conclude Carole’s Celebration of Life with a reception at the church. Graveside burial will be the next morning Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 9:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 South Second St, Walla Walla. Any donations in Carole’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.