Carol Lois Nightingale
February 19, 1931 — November 10, 2021
Carol Nightingale was born on February 19, the same day as both of her parents. Her mother, Ruth Elizabeth Kienholz was born in 1896, and her father, Henry Herbert Nightingale was born in 1883. She and her brother, Herb were born and grew up in Walla Walla.
She attended Whitman College for two years, then graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Lambda Theta (Education honor roll) from Washington State College in 1954. After graduation she taught English in the Seattle school district for many years. In 1970, she attended the University of Washington studying English and Library Science for which she received a masters’ degree.
Now she is with her parents and her brother. Her niece, Carolyn Nightingale Schleif (Ronald); and nephews, David Nightingale (Celia), Stephen Nightingale, and Randy Nightingale (Chris) will miss her terribly; as will her great-nieces and nephews: Christine Schleif, Reed Nightingale, Joel Nightingale, Spencer Nightingale and Sophie Nightingale.
Carol will be buried along side her parents at the Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla.