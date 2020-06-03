Carol Fairchild McIntyre
Jan. 6, 1935 — May 27, 2020
Carol Fairchild McIntyre, 85, of Walla Walla, died May 27, 2020, in Spokane, WA.
Carol Joan was born to Walter and Grace (Reed) Fairchild on January 6, 1935, in Diamond, MO.
She came to Walla Walla with her family as a young child and grew up on School Avenue. She attended Edison and Berney Grade Schools and graduated from Walla Walla High School. After high school, she met Cleo O. “Mac” McIntyre at Shep’s Smoke Shop on Main Street Walla Walla. They were later married. As their children grew her husband encouraged Carol to return to school. She graduated at the former DeMers Beauty College in Walla Walla receiving a license in Cosmetology and attended Columbia Basin College and Eastern Washington University receiving a teaching certificate.
After early retirement from teaching cosmetology, she returned to work at Fabricland, and later clothing sales at Emporium and Gottschalks. She finally retired when those stores closed and enjoyed working in her flower gardens and baking for fundraisers.
Carol was a talented artist and seamstress. She sketched clothing designs and took her ideas to the sewing machine. She collected vintage women’s clothing and accessories; and painted on canvas, porcelain, and wood using oils and acrylics. As a young girl, Carol loved riding horses and attending horse races and rodeos.
She volunteered for the VFW Post 992 and a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was an editor of Walla Walla Historical Auto Club newsletter, a founding member of Steppin’ Country dance group also she designed their original logo. On Sundays, she enjoyed the fellowship at Walla Walla Valley Cowboy Church.
Carol is survived by daughters, Catie McIntyre Walker, Connie McIntyre, Caren McIntyre; and brother, Larry (Barbara) Fairchild, all of Walla Walla; sister, Vonda McCubbins of Columbia Falls, MT; two granddaughters, Melissa McIntyre Gonzales (Michael) of Granite Bay, CA and Terri Jo McIntyre of Mt. Holly, NJ; three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Terry McIntyre; sisters, Eda Zimmer, Doris Chickering, Nancy DePoorter; and brother, Walter Reed Fairchild.
Memorials may be directed to Walla Walla Rodeo Bible Camp c/o Walla Walla Valley Cowboy Church. Private family graveside services and interment will be held.