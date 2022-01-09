Carol Annette Hamilton
October 14, 1941 — December 25, 2021
Carol Annette Hamilton of Sherwood, Oregon, passed away December 25, 2021, after battling Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. She was born October 14, 1941, to George Eugene Guthridge and Marian F. Guthridge in Walla Walla. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1959 and attended Whitman College.
Carol married John Hamilton in 1963. She worked a brief period in banking before beginning a career as medical secretary at University of Washington. She was medical secretary to the Pathology Department at Kapiolani Maternity Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii and Scripps Clinic, La Jolla, California. In 1985, she joined Kaiser Permanente in Portland, Oregon as administrative secretary and credentials specialist at Bess Kaiser Medical Center and, ultimately, Kaiser Permanente Northwest. In 2005, she became project manager at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center, assisting in multiple hospital remodel and renovation projects. She retired in 2006, after 21 years of service.
In retirement, Carol enjoyed gardening, reading, crafting, caring for her beloved cats and excelled in card making.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, John; sister, Betty (Jim) Meehan of Lewiston, Idaho; niece, Kristen (Tyler) Kent and Emilia, Hailey, Idaho; and many cousins in Walla Walla.
The family wishes to thank the administration and staff of Murray Highland Memory Care, Beaverton, Oregon and Tenderly Hospice, Portland, Oregon for providing outstanding care during Carol’s illness.
Carol will be cremated and has requested there be no services. Donations can be made to your favorite charity in her name.