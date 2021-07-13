Carol Ann Kessler
January 26, 1936 — July 6, 2021
Carol Ann Kessler of Milton-Freewater, passed away July 6, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla at the age of 85 years. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Following the interment a Potluck will be held at the M-F Jr. Show Grounds. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 14, from 12 noon to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Those who wish may make contributions in memory of Carol to the Shriners Hospital or FFA in care of the funeral home.
Carol Ann Kessler was born on January 26, 1936, to Marion (Pomp) and Dorothy Cockburn in Milton-Freewater. Carol attended school in Umapine and graduated from Mac-Hi. Carol married Jim Kessler on March 16, 1954, in Pasco, Washington. Carol and Jim had Kessler’s Katering for 57 years. She loved cooking, baking and being with her husband, family and friends. Carol enjoyed Bingo, Bunco and playing cards. She was such an amazing woman, important to so many people.
She is survived by her husband and grade school sweetheart of 67 years, Jim Kessler of Milton-Freewater; and her children, Michelle Kessler-Breeding of Milton-Freewater, Heidi Brannan of Kennewick, Kelly Kessler of Milton-Freewater, Jerry Kessler of Milton-Freewater and Maria Samarron of Carson City, Nevada; brother, Howard Cockburn of Milton-Freewater; as well as 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
To leave a condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com