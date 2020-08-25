Carol Alice McKinstry
November 15, 1935 — August 22, 2020
Carol Alice McKinstry passed into the arms of Jesus on August 22, 2020. Her last years were spent in the shadows of the Blue Mountains in Walla Walla, near her surviving daughter, Nancy A. Klicker and under the loving care of Parkview Memory Care at Wheatland Village. Yet Carol was a Seattle gal through and through.
Carol entered this world with her first memories of Seattle doing its part for WWII. She added to those stories from her many activities with Camp Fire and bugle calls. She graduated from Franklin High School, then the University of Washington where many of her treasured lifelong Delta Gamma and other sorority friendships were formed. After graduation she married D. Bowen King and followed him to various Air Force bases.
Eventually Bowen and Carol returned to their Seattle roots and settled down to raise two children on Mercer Island. Her son, David B. King, Jr. of Vancouver, WA, also survives Carol along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at Bellevue Presbyterian Church at a later date. Donations may be made to the Christian Aid Center or Walla Walla Community Hospice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.