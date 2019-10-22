Carmen Kay Hillman
February 9, 1947 — September 29, 2019
Born Carmen Machulla in Germany, she spent the first 3 ½ years in an orphanage in Celle Germany. In 1952 she was adopted by Gifford and Frances Hillman of Elgin, OR, flying from Frankfurt, Germany to Portland, OR. Carmen was raised on a ranch in Joseph Oregon and enjoyed riding horses, caring for the animals and cooking with her mom. She attended school in Joseph, Elgin, Milton-Freewater, and WaHi in Walla Walla. Having worked for the M-F Police as a Dispatcher and Reserve Officer, in 1975 Carmen became the 1st female Dog Catcher for Milton-Freewater. Before retiring, she worked over 30 years for Safeway in M-F and Walla Walla. During her 30 plus years as a very active member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #26 of Walla Walla Auxiliary, she was a Past Madam President, did 25 years on the Drill team helping to win many Int’l. FOE championships, served on committees to raise funds for Jimmy Durante, Heart and Cancer Funds for the local community and, this year, was chosen as the F.O.E. State Little Sister by State Madam President, Joann Schultz. She loved her Eagle family. Carmen was also a huge volunteer at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 992 for Bingo nights and other functions at the VFW. She was always helping others, human and animal; she didn’t know how to say no, if you needed help, you called Carmen. She loved movies, fishing, campfires, camping, walking her Cooper and traveling, most recently with her friend Kaye to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, and Luxemburg. Of course, she loved watching her Seahawks games. Carmen is survived by an abundance of loving friends and what she calls “Her Man” Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, Carmen would have asked for donations to The Blue Mountain Humane Society.