Carmelita Guery
November 28, 1964 — March 15, 2021
On Monday, March 15, 2021, Carmelita Guery passed away at Providence St. Mary Medical center at the age of 56.
She was born on November 28, 1964, to Betty J. Anthony in Walla Walla. She attended Walla Walla schools and graduated from Walla Walla Community College with a GED certificate and an AA degree in 1985. After graduation, she went to Americorp for three years, and upon her return to Walla Walla she began her career at Blue Ridge Elementary School as a Para Professional. She had a very special heart for special needs children and older people, and a strong passion to support others and make them smile.
She volunteered at the Salvation Army in many of their food banks and holiday events. She loved to make crafts for birthday presents and holidays. Her whimsical sense of humor will be missed. Carmen could always make you laugh.
On November 5, 2005, Carmelita married the love of her life, Larry Guery in Walla Walla where they lived until his death November 14, 2010. She was a member of Destiny Empowerment Church pastored by Zedell Jackson Jr. She devoted much of her time for children’s events, birthday’s and much more.
Carmen is survived by her brothers and sister, Betty Joe Hernandez, Joe S. Hernandez, Cornelius Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by mother, Betty J. Anthony; and step-father who raised her, Herbert Anthony; husband, Larry Guery; brother, Jerry L. Trout.
Graveside service will be at Blue Mnt. Memorial Gardens on Thursday, March 25, at 11 am.