Carlos Rios
August 21, 1930 — July 23, 2021
Carlos Rios was born in Edinburg, Texas on August 21, 1930, to Soledad Ramirez Rios and Ramon Rios.
Carlos became a migrant farmworker in his teen years to help support his siblings and mother since his father had passed away when Carlos was young.
He joined the caravan of migrant families from the Rio Grande Valley to the Pacific northwest to harvest crops. He met his wife, Domitila Ybarra and they married in Texas. They later settled in the Walla Walla Valley and Carlos continued to migrate in the Northwest harvesting crops with his own 10-wheeler truck. He later began working with various farmers in the valley and finally retired after working with a wheat farm in Adams, Oregon. He had obtained his welding certification at Walla Walla Community College and had mechanical skills that made him a skilled employee for farmers. Carlos loved driving trucks. He was a trucker.
Carlos was strong in his faith and attended weekly Sunday mass service at St. Patrick’s and St. Francis church in Walla Walla. He volunteered in ministries and faith groups.
He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and wore his jerseys on game day. Carlos enjoyed spending time with his wife with whom he had been married over 67 years, Domitila and daughters and extended family.
Carlos is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Soleded Rios; his brothers, Samuel and Roy Rios; and great-granddaughter, Carmyne Luna Cruz. He is survived by his loving wife, Domitila Ybarra Rios; his children: Martina Rios Cruz, Gilberto C. Rios, Teresa Rios Gutierrez (spouse Jose Santos), Lucy Rios Sandoval (spouse Ramon), Rosanne Rios Lugo (spouse Salvador), Angie Rios; his brother, Ramon Rios; and sister, Bea Rios; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. WE LOVE YOU HUSBAND, FATHER and GRANDPA!
Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 10 AM-6PM followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at the Chapel of the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Matthew Nicks, celebrating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center, St. Patrick Catholic Church, or Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgroseclose.com