Carlos J. Delgado Jan 5, 2022

Carlos J. Delgado
April 8, 1977 — Dec. 20, 2021

WALLA WALLA - Carlos Jose Delgado, 44, died Dec. 20, 2021.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.