Carl R. Lundgren
Nov. 3, 1944 — March 4, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Carl R. Lundgren, 75, died March 4, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
