Carl “Gary” Westerland
January 24, 1937 — November 8, 2021
Carl “Gary” Westerland, 84, passed away at his home in Missoula, MT on November 8, 2021. Gary was born January 24, 1937, to Ted and Ethel (Hamrell) Westerland in Great Falls MT, joining sister Jeanne and brother Teddy.
Gary spent all but 10 years of his life in and around Great Falls, working on the family ranch, and for the Nabisco company as a sales rep. He enjoyed the cowboy lifestyle and spent many hours with his horses working alongside his dad raising cattle. In 1957 he married Carol Isackson and they had 4 children, Jolene, Gary Jr., Thor and Jana. The marriage ended in divorce. In 1979 Gary married Joan Richardson Dahl. Joan was sadly taken from him in a car accident in 2004. Following Joan’s death, Gary moved to the Walla Walla area for the milder climate. He enjoyed attending and leading bible studies. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, praying every season that they would finally win a Super Bowl. In 2020 poor health caused Gary to move to Missoula to be closer to his daughter and her family.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Jolene (John) Wallace of Missoula and their children Robin (Mark) Nygren and Ike Wallace; son,, Gary Westerland Jr. of Minneapolis, MN and his daughter Maggie Westerland; son, Thor Westerland (LeaAnn Mount) of Whidbey Island, WA and his children, Tavia Arpan, Sydney Westerland, and Ashley Westerland; daughter, Jana (Rex) Rupp of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Jeanne Webb of Fairfield, MT; friends, Carla and Mike Kropp of Great Falls, Maggie Johnson of College Park; and Joan’s children, Darcy (Tim) Wilkinson, Doug (Lisa) Dahl and David (Heather) Dahl. Gary loved children and leaves seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.