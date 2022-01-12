Carl G. Reedy Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carl G. ReedyAug. 12, 1951 — Jan. 9, 2022MILTON-FREEWATER - Carl Grant Reedy, 70, died Jan. 9, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carl Grant Reedy Milton-freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: Chris Siedler Jan 9, 2022 +2 Shirley Roselle Barclay Fouts Jan 9, 2022 Gilberto Lugo Jan 9, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Found Found Apartment 2BR Apartment, Walla Walla Eastgate Bedrooms: 2Square Feet: 1440 ft2 Home RELIABLE HOUSECLEANING Electronics Buying Old Video Games and Systems! ALL CLASSIFIEDS