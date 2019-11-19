Cameron Ray Shelden
September 25, 1981 — September 1, 2019
Cameron Ray Shelden, 37, was killed on September 1, 2019, in Lincoln County, OR.
Cameron was born on September 25, 1981, in Walla Walla, to Neil R. and Laurel Niderost Shelden. He attended Country Garden Grade School, Rogers Elementary School, Walla Walla Valley Academy (class of 2000) and BNSF conductor and Engineer school.
As a teenager and into his 20’s he worked in the valley for several farmers and as a ranch foreman for 9 Mile Ranch before starting his career at the railroad. Cam started out as a conductor and as soon as he could he went to BNSF Engineer School to become an engineer. He worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad as an engineer for over 10 years.
Cameron married his high school sweetheart, April Lutton, on January 2, 2004, in Athena, OR.
A woodworking enthusiast, he custom built many things for people on his days off from work. He loved working on cars, building fence and hauling hay. Most of all he enjoyed helping people. Cameron was known for his kindness and generosity and for treating others with love and respect. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and living life to the fullest.
Cameron is survived by his wife: April Shelden, of Kennewick; parents: of Milton Freewater; brother: Hart Shelden, of Walla Walla; sister: Holly Shelden, of Milton Freewater; grandmother: Lou Niderost, of Walla Walla; six cousins; and his numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his younger brother: Matthew Shelden; paternal grandparents: Neil M. and Flora Shelden; and maternal grandfather: Richard Niderost.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at the Village Seventh-day Adventist Church in College Place, at 1 p.m., on Sunday, November 24, 2019. A graveside service will be held at the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery, Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.