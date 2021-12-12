C. Keith Gibbons
— November 19, 2021
C. Keith Gibbons, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, educator and friend passed to his rest on November 19, at the age of 97 years 10 months.
As the story goes, his father, Louis A. Gibbons, widower and owner of the company store was challenged to get a date with the new school teacher, Edith Eggman. Apparently, the first date went well, as they were married in December of 1921, in Lavoy, WY. To that union were born 4 children joining Louis’ 5 adult children. In December of 1929 the family returned by train to Indiana. Keith had started schooling in Douglas, WY and continued his education in Selma, Indiana. He graduated at the top of his class from Selma High School in 1941. He had turned down two scholastic scholarships and began working at Warner Gear. He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Barlow, on October 11, 1942. They were married 73 years until her passing on November 11, 2015.
Uncle Sam called Keith to service in February of 1943. He spent time at Fort Lewis in Washington state before being involved in the Army Specialized Training Program. He was to have completed a full program in Engineering in 2 years. The European theater needed him before completion of that program. Corporal Gibbons served as the company clerk for C company of the 23’ Tank Battalion of the 12th Armored Division. The Hellcats. He served under Generals Patton and Patch, as well as being assigned to the French Army. He was awarded the Chevalier De La Legion D’Honneur in August of 2016 for his service to the French Army. After his honorable discharge in November of 1945 he returned to Indiana and began civilian life as a farmer and factory worker.
It was during this time that he and Elizabeth joined the Seventh-day Adventist church. In the summer of 1949 the family moved to New Mexico where he continued his education. Learning of Walla Walla College, they made another move to College Place to further his studies. Keith began his teaching career in the middle of the first semester of the school year of 1953. That was the start of more than 35 years teaching and serving as pastor within the Seventh-day Adventist denominational system. He earned his BA in the summer of 1960 and his Master’s in Education from Walla Walla College in 1966. He completed the course work for his Doctorate in Education from the University of Idaho in 1967. Asked by the university to set up the student teaching program in the southern part of that state, he wrote his dissertation during that time. He joined the faculty of Walla Walla College in the fall of 1968. Because he always enjoyed a challenge, the next years were spent in the states of Wisconsin, Mississippi, Georgia, Wyoming and Montana. He taught within the parochial system as well as the public college systems. After retirement from teaching he served as the pastor of the Plentywood/Sydney district of Montana before returning to College Place in 1992. He may have retired from monetary employment, but he did not retire. His time was spent tutoring at Walla Walla Valley Academy, volunteering at Walla Walla General Hospital, Gospel Outreach as well as a number of civic organizations. He served on the College Place City Counsel, was the treasurer for a number of the SDA churches in the valley. He also found time to work in his beautiful yard alongside his wife. He loved woodworking, was an avid reader, and never let an opportunity pass to help others.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, his four half brothers and half sister, his toddler brother, his older sister, Margaret; his wife, Elizabeth of 73 years; his son-in-law, Jack Jackson. He is survived by his children: Yvonne Jackson of College Place, L. Kay Sanborn (Arland) of Redmond, OR, his son Ed (Dianne) Gibbons of Madras, OR; grandchildren: Andy (Lee) Jackson, Rob (Linda) Jackson, Kimberly (Scott) Woodbury, C. Keith (Shannon) Sanborn, Larry (Sheila) Gibbons, Tim (Meghan) Gibbons and Angela (Jeral) Hutpapea; 13 great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandsons; youngest sister, Edna Abbott of Indiana; two nephews in Illinois; two foster daughters, Sally Alexander and Sandi Masterjohn and their families; as well as numerous friends and colleagues.
At his request, there will be no formal services. Burial will be in the spring. Those wishing to make contributions in his name can make them to Gospel Outreach, Hollbrook Indian School or an educational facility of their choosing.